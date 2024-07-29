The Western Cape’s rugby fraternity is in mourning following the sudden death of well-respected coach Wilbur Kraak at the age of 40 on Saturday. Kraak, an emeritus full professor at the University of the Western Cape’s Sport, Recreation and Exercise Science Department, suffered a stroke during a lecture at the university’s Bellville campus and died because of it, leaving all who knew, or heard of, him in total shock.

A former coach at Super League A clubs SK Walmer, St Georges, Hamlets and NTK, Kraak was a true student of the game. Among the father of two’s peers are Western Province U21 coach and former Springboks scrumhalf Norman Jordaan. SADDENED: Norman Jordaan Of his friend’s passing, Jordaan tells the Daily Voice: “Today, I mourn the loss of an extraordinary friend, Wilbur, who left an indelible mark on my life. We met during our Level 3 rugby course, and from that moment on, we formed an unbreakable bond. What stood out was Wilbur’s selflessness – he wanted nothing in return for his friendship, only to help and serve.