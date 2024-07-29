The Western Cape’s rugby fraternity is in mourning following the sudden death of well-respected coach Wilbur Kraak at the age of 40 on Saturday.
Kraak, an emeritus full professor at the University of the Western Cape’s Sport, Recreation and Exercise Science Department, suffered a stroke during a lecture at the university’s Bellville campus and died because of it, leaving all who knew, or heard of, him in total shock.
A former coach at Super League A clubs SK Walmer, St Georges, Hamlets and NTK, Kraak was a true student of the game.
Among the father of two’s peers are Western Province U21 coach and former Springboks scrumhalf Norman Jordaan.
Of his friend’s passing, Jordaan tells the Daily Voice: “Today, I mourn the loss of an extraordinary friend, Wilbur, who left an indelible mark on my life. We met during our Level 3 rugby course, and from that moment on, we formed an unbreakable bond. What stood out was Wilbur’s selflessness – he wanted nothing in return for his friendship, only to help and serve.
“During a challenging time in my life, Wilbur was a rock, pouring his heart and soul into supporting me. His guidance, encouragement, and unwavering belief helped me navigate those dark days.
“Our coffee dates were filled with laughter and passionate talks about rugby, using sugar packets to show our tactics and ideas – precious moments I’ll cherish forever. His parting words to me ‘Jy moet agter jouself kyk, broer’ still resonates deeply.”