THE American consortium that failed in its bid to buy a 20 percent stake in the commercial interests of the Springboks has bounced back with a new offer.
Last December, the proposal by The Ackerley Sports Group (ASG) was put before the South African Rugby Union’s general council but the representatives of the 15 provincial unions turned down the ASG offer of $75 million (R1.3-billion).
It emerged that a South African consortium is in the market and it reportedly boasts heavyweights in billionaire Johann Rupert, Sharks owner Marco Masotti, and Stormers owner Johan le Roux.
But yesterday ASG announced that they are open to a partnership with the South African consortium.
“In the coming month, ASG will continue to participate in Saru’s process to secure a world-class financial syndicate by deepening and expanding its own team,” ASG owners Chris and Ted Ackerley said in a statement.
“ASG intends to engage with any approved South African consortium and to work with a professional adviser to ensure that any future plan is both effective and takes into account the needs of the member unions.
“These additions will provide an even stronger engine to the already impactful strategic investment we have developed over the past 15 months.”
“During the exclusive negotiation period, ASG met with all the member franchises, Saru leadership, and the Minister of Sports to present the merits and strength of the ASG approach.”