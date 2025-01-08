South Africa’s Springboks are hot property

THE American consortium that failed in its bid to buy a 20 percent stake in the commercial interests of the Springboks has bounced back with a new offer.

Last December, the proposal by The Ackerley Sports Group (ASG) was put before the South African Rugby Union’s general council but the representatives of the 15 provincial unions turned down the ASG offer of $75 million (R1.3-billion).

It emerged that a South African consortium is in the market and it reportedly boasts heavyweights in billionaire Johann Rupert, Sharks owner Marco Masotti, and Stormers owner Johan le Roux.