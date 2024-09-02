South Africa pulled a jailbreak of note in Saturday’s 31-27 win over New Zealand at Ellis Park to stay in pole position to win this year’s Rugby Championship (TRC) title. Down 27-17 going into the final 20-odd minutes, the Springboks turned up the heat on the All Blacks with replacements Kwagga Smith and Grant Williams scoring tries to seal the deal.

The win keeps South Africa perfect in this year’s TRC and stretches their lead on the log over second-placed New Zealand – who have now lost two Tests in the competition – to eight points. It was, however, the All Blacks that would make the better start to the match in Johannesburg, as their relentless attack put the Boks on the back foot with hooker Codie Taylor scoring from a lineout maul (7-0 ). Luck would, however, be on the Boks’ side as Bongi Mbonambi also crashed over after breaking free from a lineout maul as replays showed the hooker might have lost the ball before dotting down (7-5).

WATCH! Highlights from yesterday's epic at Emirates Airline Park are now available on our YouTube channel - check it out here: https://t.co/04GnaXQMMy 👀#Springboks #ForeverGreenForeverGold #RSAvNZL — Springboks (@Springboks) September 1, 2024 South Africa would then take the lead for the first time in the game as flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu slotted a 55-metre penalty, before New Zealand hit hit back from a counterattack that saw left-winger Cale Clarke run in for his first of two tries to make it 12-11 – after another penalty for the Boks – in favour of the Kiwis at the break. Jordie Barrett extended New Zealand’s lead to 19-11 soon after half-time by running in an intercept try after being “put” into space by Damian de Allende, before the All Blacks took it wide from a lineout for Clarke to complete his brace. Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s boot would keep SA in the hunt after slotting two further penalties (27-17), but SA fans can be forgiven for thinking it was neusie verby for their team.

Consistency is key for the #Springboks this week - more here: https://t.co/tDZwJkeNer 🔑#ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/cJCugQKFZO — Springboks (@Springboks) September 2, 2024 Coach Rassie Erasmus then started to ring the changes with the Kiwis seemingly running out of puff in the thin highveld air. And with 12 minutes to go and the All Blacks down to 14 men after front-rower Ofa Tu’ungafasi got sin-binned, South Africa took full advantage. Kwagga Smith dotted down first under the sticks after a handful of phases to make it 27-24 and to set up a nervous finish.