Western Province coach John Dobson is looking to unleash his “exciting” backs when they face defending champions the Cheetahs in a Currie Cup Pool A encounter this Saturday. Opening their campaign in the midst of a Cape Town storm last weekend, WP went down 30-25 to archrivals the Blue Bulls at home.

Because of the wet weather, Province couldn’t unleash their gevaarmanne out wide. But Dobson wants to see them fly this weekend, saying: “It’s going to be a much different-looking game to the Bulls match, and it’ll be good for us, and for our exciting players like [centre] Wandisile Simelane and [fullback] Luke Burger… “A tough fixture but still a good opportunity for the team, and for those players who need more minutes on the field to help step up their conditioning.”