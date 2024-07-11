Even though Springbok management said at Tuesday’s team announcement for the second Test against Ireland that some players not selected to play will be sent to their unions for some game-time.

Western Province won’t bank on returning Springboks to bolster their chances of klapping the Cheetahs in Saturday’s 5pm Currie Cup game in Bloemfontein.

With Joseph Dweba, Neethling Fouche, Ruben van Heerden and Suleiman Hartzenberg on Bok standby and the likes of BJ Dixon, Evan Roos and Manie Libbok not in the Bok matchday squad, there could have been a helse boost for WP.

But assistant coach Norman Laker tells the Daily Voice: “Look, so far there’s not been any communication as far as anyone being sent back at the moment.

“So, the team will most probably be the same with more or less one of two changes coming in due to injury.”