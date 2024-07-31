Western Province youngster Imad Khan reckons taking the Currie Cup defeats on the chin is preparing him for the step up to big-time rugby with the Stormers. Khan, a former Junior Springbok scrumhalf, has been getting regular game time as a starting nine in the WP jersey, with Labeeb Kannemeyer as his backup. But the WP rookie and his manskappe have already suffered three losses in this season’s Currie Cup.

Last week’s 50-34 loss to the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld was particularly tough to digest, as WP blew a 27-10 half-time lead by leaking 40 second-half points and scoring just seven. A FINE NINE: Kannemeyer But losing won’t keep John Dobson, director of rugby at WP and the Stormers, from blooding youngsters, with the 20-year-old Khan all for it. Khan says: “As youngsters in this competition, it is tough and you are going to take a couple of knocks here and there. But it is about putting yourself in a situation, experiencing it, learning from it and progressing forward.