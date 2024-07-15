Ireland replacement flyhalf Ciarian Frawley kicked a drop goal with the last move of the game to sink the Springboks 26-25 at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday. The victory sees Ireland extend their recent domination of the world champion Boks to four wins in their last six Tests after South Africa beat the Irish for the first time since 2016 in the first Test.

Saturday’s defeat could have been worse for the Boks if it wasn’t for the spark provided by youngster Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu in the second-half and the boot of Handre Pollard that kicked all the Boks’ points, after SA trailed 16-6 at the break. PERFECT BOOT: Handre Pollard BIG WINNERS: Ireland celebrate. REUTERS/Rogan Ward The Stormers utility back made two counter-attacking runs that put Ireland on the back foot, as flyhalf Pollard kicked six second-half penalties to get the Boks in the lead by 24-19 with 16 minutes left to play. SA were completely dominated in the first half as Ireland pivot Jack Crowley got the men from the emerald Isle going with a penalty after five minutes.

It was like watching a Boks horror movie as fullback Willie le Roux suffered a concussion trying to tackle James Lowe in the opening minute and then seeing a bloodied Eben Etzebeth going off for stitches before his lock partner Franco Mostert limped off after 16 minutes. With the Boks thrown off their game, Ireland capitalised with a midfield move by their forwards that led to scrumhalf Conor Murray’s try for an early 10-0 lead. SA started battling back with two Pollard penalties from set-piece dominance.