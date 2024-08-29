South Africa and New Zealand face off at 5pm at Ellis Park, with Erasmus making nine changes to his starting team that klapped Australia 30-12 in Perth in their last Test.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has shocked the nation with the big call to snub veteran fullback Willie le Roux and back Aphelele Fassi at No.15 to tackle the All Blacks on Saturday.

Fassi, outside centre Jesse Kriel, right wing Cheslin Kolbe and flyhalf Sacha Feinberg- Mngomezulu retained their spots in the backline, as Kurt-Lee Arendse replaces Makazole Mapimpi on the left wing, with Damian de Allende returning to inside centre in place of Lukhanyo Am and Cobus Reinach starting at nine in place of Morne van den Berg.

Up front, No.8 Jasper Wiese will play his first Test of the season after completing a suspension and replaces Elrigh Louw, who drops to the bench, while Ben-Jason Dixon starts at openside flank and captain Siya Kolisi returns at six to lead his team.

STARTING: Fullback Aphelele Fassi

And after picking Pieter-Steph du Toit and Ruan Nortje as lock pairing because of a vrag second-row injuries, Erasmus might spring another surprise later on this week.