Jordan Hendrikse says he always made gat about “being a universal plug” on the rugby field. “Translated” that means having the ability to play in multiple positions at a high level.

That’s exactly what the 23-year-old Sharks playmaker is looking to bring to the Springbok party ahead of their first match on their UK tour against Scotland this Sunday. Flyhalf Hendrikse, who can also druk fullback and even centre, was a late addition to the squad – called up for injured prop Frans Malhere. And asked what his favourite position is, Hendrikse says: “Definitely flyhalf, [but I] always made fun of being a universal plug – able to play in many other positions also, but definitely flyhalf.”

Hendrikse believes he can add value to the Boks’ backline – especially with the way the team is currently playing. He explains: “There is a lot going around in terms of [assistant coach] Tony [Brown]-ball. The attack of late has been very dynamic and it surprised quite a few people in terms of the way we play... I always loved running with the ball.” Another late addition to the Bok squad, loose-forward Cameron Hanekom – in for utility back Damian Willemse – also reckons he can be a good ‘universal plug’. Able to play at No.8 and on both sides of the flank, Hanekom, 22, says: “I am versatile in terms of playing 6,7,or 8. I don’t have a preference at the moment.

VERSATILE: Cameron Hanekom “It’s more just about having that mental switch, knowing every position has a different role and doing that to the best of my ability.” Of his call-up, Hanekom adds: “You never know when the call is going to come, I didn’t even know that I was going to replace Damian. “I was so in disbelief that when I got the phone call, I just asked them first ‘are you joking?’ - just to make sure that they really want me here.