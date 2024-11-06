Former Springbok mentor Allister Coetzee is back in South African rugby, after he was named head coach of Eastern Province Rugby on Tuesday. The 61-year-old old, known as Toetie, left his position of director of rugby at Namibia – where he coached from 2021 – to take up the new gig innie Oos-Kaap.

The ex-Stormers coach was baas of the South African national team between 2016 and 2018 before he was replaced by Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber and then took up a job in Japan with the Canon Eagles before a stint in Italy and joining Namibia. Coetzee returns to top-level coaching in SA for the first time since parting ways with the Springboks in 2018 and goes back to the team where he earned legendary status as a scrumhalf and also where he started his coaching career back in 1996. Coetzee, who signed a three-year deal with EP, replaces Dumisani Mhani at the helm of a team looking to return to its former glory in the Currie Cup Premier Division.

Currently playing in the First Division, where they lost the final to Boland this year, Coetzee is dreaming of turning his home union into a big team in South Africa once again. But he tells the Herald Live that he is no miracle worker, explaining: “I am really excited to be back in the Eastern Province... “It is not going to be easy and I can’t just come in and make magic because I am not a magician.