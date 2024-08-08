Western Province flyhalf Jurie Matthee and his manskap will be desperate to beat their bogey side in the Currie Cup, the Cheetahs, at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. Province have lost their last five matches against the defending champions and last tasted victory against the Free Staters back in 2021.

Also hunting for their first back-to-back wins this season, after klapping the Griffons 39-17 with a much-changed team last week, Matthee, who was rested for that clash as Clayton Blommetjies got a crack at No.10, says they must put in an 80-minute shift in the 7.05pm kickoff. HUNGRY: WP coach Dobson Matthee says: “The Cheetahs never go away. They play for 80 minutes. For us, as a group, we must pitch up and be ready to go all the way and play rugby for 80 minutes. “We learned a tough lesson two weeks ago [in the 50-34 loss to the Bulls] at Loftus Versfeld, that one half ain’t good enough. We are ready to play 80 minutes...”

The 23-year-old flyhalf has gotten regular game time for WP in this year’s competition and says of making it count as he grows into a backline general: “I’m still learning and growing into the role of being a 10 and a leader in the team… “We’re building towards a stronger squad. Even though we aren’t getting the results in every game, we are building as a team.” Meanwhile, the weekend’s action starts with Saturday’s 3pm game between the Lions and Pumas at Ellis Park, before the Bulls tackle the Griffons at 5.15pm in Pretoria.