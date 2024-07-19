BY GOOSAIN ABRAHAMS After all club rugby fixtures in the Western Province were postponed last week due to inclement weather, the manne are raring to go tomorrow.

None more so than the manne from Florida Park, where Tygerberg lock horns with third-placed Durbanville. Seventh-placed Tygers last played four weeks ago and the lay off could affect them negatively. However, coach Herman Masimla is a wily customer and would have ensured that his charges are ready and motivated for the challenge that awaits them. Heavy underfoot conditions could count against Tygers’ expansive game and nullify the threat posed by wing Brandon Collins, the joint highest try scorer in the league with seven touchdowns.

But they have got the firepower up front, spearheaded by flank PJ Joseph to adapt to conditions. In addition, centre Adrian Roberts the club’s top point scorer with 78 has been in prolific form with the boot and could be a match winner. Warren Petersen, the Durbies coach is not too concerned about the opposition, whom he respects, but will concentrate on what works for his manne.

They are renowned for making dinge warm up front and slaaning with their vinnige backs - especially centre Jeff Geral and wing Danie Roux. At Green Point Track, meanwhile, it’s make or break for SK Walmers when they host St George’s from the Strand. Defeat for Kloof will almost certainly minimise their chances of survival in the Super League A. They’re slap on defence and have been leaking points late in the game and unless they tighten up the Saints could ruin the party.