Phepsi Buthelezi will want to go out and prove he can be the next Siya Kolisi when he dons the famous Springbok captain’s No.6 jersey this weekend. South Africa face Portugal in Saturday’s 5pm Test match at Free State Stadium, with Buthelezi making his debut on the side of the scrum.

The 25-year-old Sharks loose-forward and former Junior Springbok captain had a standout season for the Durbanites and was even likened to Kolisi by coach John Plumtree. Plumtree said earlier this year: “I think Phepsi could develop into a pretty good six, in the Siya Kolisi-type mould. He’s pretty relentless around the park so he has a good work rate.” Phepsi Buthelezi will make his Springbok debut this weekend and spoke about what he's learned from being with the team for the last few weeks 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/bNub8Ef3rt — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) July 16, 2024 Of his chance to wear the No.6 jersey, Buthelezi says: “It’s very special for me and my family. It has been a childhood dream of mine to represent the Springboks and play for South Africa so, it’s a dream come true for me and it’s a game that me and my family are really looking forward to.”

He’s not the only rookie looking to show his worth, as Bulls hooker Johan Grobbelaar must wys coach Rassie Erasmus he can fill in for injured Malcolm Marx, who suffered a fractured tibia in the second Test against Ireland and is expected to be sidelined for the next three weeks. RG Snyman will also be out to cement a starting spot at No.5 in his first Bok start since last year’s World Cup warm-up Test against Wales, with Franco Mostert breaking a leg against Ireland. BIG KANS: RG Snyman, Kurt-Lee Arendse (L) and Ox Nche of the Springboks. Pieter-Steph du Toit’s absence (also through injury) opens the door for Stormer Ben- Jason Dixon to make the step up.