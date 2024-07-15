Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says the “best team won on the day” after they went down 25-24 to Ireland at Kings Park on Saturday. The defeat means the two teams share the spoils in the two-match series after the Boks won the first match 27-20 at Loftus Versfeld.

Going down to a Ciaran Frawley last-minute drop goal in Durban on Saturday, Erasmus says: “We can sit here with a sad face and think of excuses, but the best team won on the day. “We’re really disappointed and the fans will [also] be…” ASSESSMENT: Rassie Erasmus Congrats @IrishRugby on a great and gutsy performance you deserved that win! We are sorry and know we disappointed you 🇿🇦!! Thanks for all the support and please know that we feel and appreciate all of you!! 🇿🇦 — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) July 14, 2024 South Africa got off to the worst start possible, losing fullback Willie le Roux to injury early on.

And that krapped the Boks’ planne deurmekaar, with Erasmus saying of looking planloos on attack: “I think Willie’s vision and Willie’s feel for the game [even though] he’s not the youngest or the fastest anymore, but he is definitely somebody who links the two wings and the centres really well with each other.” He adds: “You do lose continuity in certain areas like your attacking ability when one specific player [gets injured] because it’s a little bit built around him. But that’s what the other player then needs to learn.” Le Roux’s replacement Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu also got some praise, with the coach saying: “Sacha brings something else to the game with individual brilliance...

“[And] he did not look out of place in his third game.” Reaction from #Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus: “We fought back from a long way at halftime and converted when we had to but in that last minute, they were better than us” - more here: https://t.co/zETsaR3lg1 🗣#ForeverGreenForeverGold #RSAvIRE pic.twitter.com/X31jKFBVL7 — Springboks (@Springboks) July 13, 2024 An epic win in Durban as Ireland tie the series with @Springboks



Check out the 📸#TeamOfUs — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 13, 2024 Ireland coach Andy Farrell says of the win: “Our tussles with SA have been immense and we had to show guts, bravery and composure. “Our first half was outstanding, but in the second half we made enough mistakes to last us three games. It was a complete role-reversal from last week.”