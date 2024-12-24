The Stormers want to make it a fees for the mense at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday when they host the Sharks.
After mauling the Lions last weekend, coach John Dobson’s manskappe are looking for back-to-back wins which will see their United Rugby Championship campaign back on track.
After losing four of their first six matches, the Stormers can now end the year with a 50 percent record if they beat the Durbanites.
And with a vrag mense expected at the stadium this weekend, lock JD Schickerling, who won the Man of the Match award against the Lions last weekend, says: “The crowd makes massive a difference – especially when we play home.”
Forwards coach Rito Hlungwani adds of the importance of winning the match: “We definitely want to go out and do our best.
“We want to win it, it does change the way the season look for us going forward. So we are doing everything in our power to make sure we are ready for it.”