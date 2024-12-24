The Stormers want to make it a fees for the mense at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday when they host the Sharks. After mauling the Lions last weekend, coach John Dobson’s manskappe are looking for back-to-back wins which will see their United Rugby Championship campaign back on track.

After losing four of their first six matches, the Stormers can now end the year with a 50 percent record if they beat the Durbanites. GOING ALL IN: Coach Hlungwani And with a vrag mense expected at the stadium this weekend, lock JD Schickerling, who won the Man of the Match award against the Lions last weekend, says: “The crowd makes massive a difference – especially when we play home.” Forwards coach Rito Hlungwani adds of the importance of winning the match: “We definitely want to go out and do our best.