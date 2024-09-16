According to a report in Rapport, Stormers scrumhalf Paul de Wet will not extend his contract with the Cape side and instead sign for the Bulls from 2025 onwards.

In comes last season’s United Rugby Championship Player of the Year Nohamba, who Stormers director of rugby John Dobson is apparently a big fan of.

Meanwhile, the Stormers will also be paaping over the rumoured head-hunting of tackle guru Norman Laker, who is apparently on England coach Steve Borthwicks kortlys to take over from Felix Jones who resigned as defence coach last month.

Laker is signed to the Stormers until 2027 but reportedly has a release clause in his contract that allows him to march, if an international team comes calling.