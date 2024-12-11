There was some light at the end of the tunnel for the Stormers on Tuesday, with the news that Springbok lock Salmaan Moerat is fit again and ready to take the field against Harlequins this weekend.

It’s been a tough few weeks for Stormers coach John Dobson’s manne, losing three matches in a row – the last of which was against Toulon at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at the weekend.

To add injury to insult, they also lost Manie Libbok and Keke Morabe to injury in the clash.

A statement released by the team on Monday read: “Morabe [underwent] surgery on Monday which will rule him out long-term, while Libbok and BJ Dixon will be reassessed after 12 days as per HIA protocols.”