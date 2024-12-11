BY DEAN CLOETE
There was some light at the end of the tunnel for the Stormers on Tuesday, with the news that Springbok lock Salmaan Moerat is fit again and ready to take the field against Harlequins this weekend.
It’s been a tough few weeks for Stormers coach John Dobson’s manne, losing three matches in a row – the last of which was against Toulon at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at the weekend.
To add injury to insult, they also lost Manie Libbok and Keke Morabe to injury in the clash.
A statement released by the team on Monday read: “Morabe [underwent] surgery on Monday which will rule him out long-term, while Libbok and BJ Dixon will be reassessed after 12 days as per HIA protocols.”
The update added: “Sti Sithole, Frans Malherbe, Deon Fourie and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu are all expected to make their return before the end of the year, while Steven Kitshoff, Evan Roos, Dan du Plessis, Ben Loader and Damian Willemse all continue their rehab...”
But assistant coach Norman Laker on Tuesday revealed that Moerat has recovered from his knee injury and is “available for selection” to face England’s Quins in their second Champions Cup match of the season.