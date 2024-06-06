Stormers midfielder Dan du Plessis says if they proved one thing in last weekend’s 29-24 United Rugby Championship win over the Lions, it’s that they will fight tooth and nail for the jersey. The Capetonians finished the match with 14 men on the park, after winger Angelo Davids was sent off for a high tackle on Sanele Nohamba.

But the Kapenaars drukked deur and even scored a late try to bag the win. It’s that veggees that Du Plessis reckons sets them up well for when they face Glasgow Warriors in the tournament’s quarterfinal in Scotland this Saturday. After talking about the negatives, Du Plessis explains in a interview published on the team’s website: “But it was also a big positive for us to show we can step up with 14 men; it was tough to adjust to losing Angelo [Davids] but the boys really put up their hands and showed we can fight.” Red-Carded: Angelo Davids He adds of those ‘negatives’: “What we can take from the win [against the Lions], and has maybe been creeping into our game the last couple of weeks, is our discipline.