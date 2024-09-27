The Stormers will be out for some payback when they tackle Welsh club Ospreys in their first game of the 2024/25 United Rugby Championship campaign tomorrow night (8.30pm) at Dunraven Brewery Field.
Ospreys shockingly downed coach John Dobson’s manne 27-21 in Cape Town last season and cost the Stormers a possible home quarterfinal.
But Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman says they are not kyking vas teen past results and will have to be wakker against an unpredictable Ospreys team.
Snyman says: “[Last season’s loss to Ospreys] just shows you the quality of this competition – you can’t relax for any moment in this comp. Any team on the day – if you are not on par – can put you under pressure.
“Ospreys really did play well against us last time out.”
Snyman, however, adds of the importance of a winning start on tour: “We are expecting one or two things not to be perfect but I think it’s more the excitement of getting going and getting on to the pitch and seeing where we are.”
Meanwhile, South Africa’s other three URC teams also get their season up and running this weekend with the Lions welcoming Ulster to Ellis Park at 1pm tomorrow and the Bulls tackling Edinburgh at 3pm at Loftus Versfeld.
The Sharks travel to Galway for tomorrow night’s 8.30pm clash against Connacht.