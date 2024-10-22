Springbok big guns Manie Libbok and Frans Malherbe are expected to make their long-awaited return for the Stormers when the Kaapse span tackle Glasgow Warriors in the Rugby Championship in Stellenbosch on Saturday. Both players’ last competitive game was when South Africa klapped Argentina 48-7 in Nelspruit to win the Rugby Championship.

Libbok and Malherbe’s return to the Stormers – after being allowed to rest – will certainly be a welcome boost for the team’s depth, especially after the Kapenaars reported some seer lywe after klapping Munster 33-19 at Cape Town Stadium at the weekend. But it does not mean that both Boks are just gonna walk into the Stormers starting team, forwards coach Rito Hlongwane hinted at on Monday. BENCH ROLE: Front-row Malherbe According to Hlongwane – with Libbok and Malherbe back– the Stormers could look to unleash their own version of a Bomb Squad on Glasgow, and says possibly sticking to the starting team that downed Munster: “Look we do want to build that continuity.