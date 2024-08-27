Stormers CEO Johan le Roux says they are considering dropping the name Western Province when they play in future Currie Cup competitions. Le Roux and Stormers director of rugby John Dobson addressed Cape-based media about the Stormers’ big impending move from their old offices in Newlands to their new home at Cape Town Stadium during September.

Earlier this year, Le Roux announced that they are dropping the company name Western Province Professional Rugby and changed it to Stormers Rugby. Now the grootbaas of the Stormers says a name change of the Currie Cup side – like the Bulls dropping the word Blue and Lions dropping Golden – has also been suggested. Le Roux explains: “There has been a move across franchises to move their teams under one brand – it makes a lot of commercial sense to maintain one rather than multiple brands.