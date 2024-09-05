The South African Rugby Union yesterday announced that the Stormers v Bulls and the Sharks’ opening round clash against the Lions in Durban will move to an undefined date in 2025 to accommodate the playing of the Currie Cup final that is scheduled for 21 September.

The Stormers’ opening round of this year’s United Rugby Championship (URC) will now most likely be an away game after their September 21 kickoff to the season against the Bulls in Cape Town was postponed.

And with other URC teams’ fixtures for Round 1 already locked in, the Stormers will now have to ready themselves for a trip to Wales where they will face Ospreys on 28 September at Durvan Brewery Field.

The Bulls tackle Edinburgh earlier that same day at Loftus Versfeld, while the Lions welcome Ulster to Ellis Park and the Sharks travel to Dexcom Stadium to take on Connacht.

Of the sudden change SA Rugby says in a statement: “The URC is working with SA Rugby, the home teams and host broadcasters, SuperSport, to reschedule these fixtures in order to update ticket holders and supporters as soon as possible.”