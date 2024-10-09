Jurie Matthee is steadily beginning to repay Stormers coach John Dobson’s faith in backing him at flyhalf in the absence of Springbok ysters Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, according to defence coach Norman Laker. The former Maties Varsity Cup star put in arguably his best performance at 10 as the Stormers klapped Zebre 36-5 in last week’s United Rugby Championship game in Parma.

It’s a performance that should see Matthee get nog ‘n kans as pivot when the Kapenaars tackle Scottish outfit Edinburgh – especially after the 23-year-old made up for sy swak spel in the previous week’s 37-24 loss to Ospreys in Wales. UNAVAILABLE: Regular flyhalf Manie Libbok Dobson did not mince his words about how Matthee’s kicks from hand – especially exiting their half – cost them the game. With many thinking he would drop the rookie and give versatile Springbok Damian Willemse a go at 10. Laker, however, says of how delighted they are to see Matthee find his feet: “Jurie’s a great player coming out of the Varsity Cup system.

“He did not play Craven Week so, to come into a professional setup and play for the Stormers the way he did this past Saturday and kicking five from five, delights us as coaches. “[He is] starting to come through the system and taking the opportunities that’s being given to him.” A warmer test of Mathee’s growth however awaits when he and his manskap tackle Edinburgh at The Hive Stadium.