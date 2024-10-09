Jurie Matthee is steadily beginning to repay Stormers coach John Dobson’s faith in backing him at flyhalf in the absence of Springbok ysters Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, according to defence coach Norman Laker.
The former Maties Varsity Cup star put in arguably his best performance at 10 as the Stormers klapped Zebre 36-5 in last week’s United Rugby Championship game in Parma.
It’s a performance that should see Matthee get nog ‘n kans as pivot when the Kapenaars tackle Scottish outfit Edinburgh – especially after the 23-year-old made up for sy swak spel in the previous week’s 37-24 loss to Ospreys in Wales.
Dobson did not mince his words about how Matthee’s kicks from hand – especially exiting their half – cost them the game. With many thinking he would drop the rookie and give versatile Springbok Damian Willemse a go at 10.
Laker, however, says of how delighted they are to see Matthee find his feet: “Jurie’s a great player coming out of the Varsity Cup system.
“He did not play Craven Week so, to come into a professional setup and play for the Stormers the way he did this past Saturday and kicking five from five, delights us as coaches.
“[He is] starting to come through the system and taking the opportunities that’s being given to him.”
A warmer test of Mathee’s growth however awaits when he and his manskap tackle Edinburgh at The Hive Stadium.
The Stormers are considered favourites to win against the Scots who have lost three in a row – including last week’s 55-21 mauling at the hands of the Lions in Johannesburg.
But they are not that cocky and Laker says of Edinburgh’s threats: “They are a quality outfit – even though they’ve lost three on the trot…
“They just haven’t clicked at the moment and [if that happens] on Saturday, then it becomes a completely different game [for us].”