The Stormers Stormers did not reach the quarterfinals of the United Rugby Championship just to maak plek vol. That is a promise coach John Dobson makes to the Kaapse side’s supporters as they get ready to take on Scottish team Glasgow Warriors this coming Saturday in Scotstoun.

Dobson says Saturday’s tough 29-24 win against the Lions in their final pool game in Cape Town, was just what the doctor ordered ahead of their trip to the north. Dobson explains: “We needed a really tough win in a South African derby and no injuries with everybody thoroughly engaged for next weekend.” The Stormers, however, don’t have a good record when it comes to playing Glasgow in Scotland, but about this challenge, Dobson says: “This is the next step in our growth and we would have loved to play at home for the people for the money but it’s not a bad thing for us to go and win away.

“I am really excited about going to Scotstoun in May [June] instead of November when you don’t have all your Springboks available. “We are up for this, I can promise you...” One player that will, however, miss the trip is wing Angelo Davids after he was red-carded for a dangerous tackle in the game against the Lions.