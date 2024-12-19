After six games in the United Rugby Championship (URC) the Stormers are in 13th place, as they prepare to host the Lions at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
But Springbok utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu says their opponents in this tournament moet wakker pies vriet, because it’s still early days and the storm is only getting started now.
Back from a concussion suffered in his comeback match from long-term injury against the Sharks last month, Feinberg-Mngomezulu says ahead of Saturday’s match: “I think it’s very early days in the URC.
“We’ve still got a lot of home games to come, and we would be shooting ourselves in the foot if we didn’t feel there could be a confident outcome for the rest of the season.
“We can still turn things around quite nicely.”
He adds: “It’s kind of like a nice pressure, to have to go and win a game in front of the faithful – and just remind South Africa that we are a top team.”
On a personal level, the 22-year-old has had some injury setbacks in his young career, recently shaking off a knee ailment and then suffering a concussion in his comeback game.
Of the setbacks, the Springbok flyhalf-cum-fullback says: “It’s kind of been a trend that every time I sort of pick up momentum, the injuries hit.
“I’ve done all the rehab work and done everything I could to put my best foot forward physically.
“I’m just hoping that I can build some momentum, play some good rugby, get some points and take it week by week in that sense.”
Of facing coach Cash van Rooyen’s Lions on Saturday, he adds: “They’re a young team and you don’t know what players they are going to put out on the day. But we know what to expect from them. Saturday, though, will just be about who can stick to their plan.”