After six games in the United Rugby Championship (URC) the Stormers are in 13th place, as they prepare to host the Lions at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. But Springbok utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu says their opponents in this tournament moet wakker pies vriet, because it’s still early days and the storm is only getting started now.

Back from a concussion suffered in his comeback match from long-term injury against the Sharks last month, Feinberg-Mngomezulu says ahead of Saturday’s match: “I think it’s very early days in the URC. “We’ve still got a lot of home games to come, and we would be shooting ourselves in the foot if we didn’t feel there could be a confident outcome for the rest of the season. “We can still turn things around quite nicely.”

He adds: “It’s kind of like a nice pressure, to have to go and win a game in front of the faithful – and just remind South Africa that we are a top team.” VISITING: Ivan van Rooyen On a personal level, the 22-year-old has had some injury setbacks in his young career, recently shaking off a knee ailment and then suffering a concussion in his comeback game. Of the setbacks, the Springbok flyhalf-cum-fullback says: “It’s kind of been a trend that every time I sort of pick up momentum, the injuries hit.