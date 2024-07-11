Springboks Sevens coach Philip Snyman has rewarded the 12 players that got them to this year’s Olympic Games in Paris by sticking with them for the global showpiece. Selvyn Davids will captain the Blitzboks at Paris 2024 as they get ready to face Ireland and New Zealand on July 24 in their first two pool games before tackling Japan the next day.

Davids, who led SA to Olympic qualification at last month’s Repechage Tournament in Monaco, is one of five players who will play in their second Olympic Games tournament. Rosko Specman repped the Blitzboks at Rio 2018 while Davids, Siviwe Soyizwapi, Zain Davids and Impi Visser all played at Tokyo 2020. Big names that have missed out because of injury are Justin Geduld, Dylan Sage and Dewald Human, while Ronald Brown and Katlego Letebele are heading to Paris as travelling reserves.