All Blacks legend Sonny Bill Williams reckons New Zealand rugby bosses have dropped the ball by sticking to their selection policy of selecting home-based players. Ahead of the All Blacks’ 18-12 Rugby Championship loss to the Springboks in Cape Town, NZR boss Mark Robinson reaffirmed the union’s decision not to change the status quo for players to become available for the national team.

Williams however believes for his old team to avoid further losses against top-tier teams like South Africa, Ireland and France, big guns that play in Japan and Europe should be picked. He tells Stan Sports’ Between Two Posts: “This might be a little bit controversial but I don’t care. “I think we should be picking these guys, easy... it’s about the cattle.