15 Willie le Roux 5/10 MADE swak options on attack, sin-binned for trying to intercept a ball, but was solid under the high balls.

14 Canan Moodie 4/10 RUSTY in his first Test back and struggled to make an impact. 13 Jesse Kriel 5/10

MADE a crucial handing error on attack but defensively solid. 12 Damian de Allende 8/10 SET the tone with his physicality on attack and defence – especially in the second half.

11 Cheslin Kolbe 7/10 BUSY around the park and kept the All Blacks in check with his jinking runs. A great run by Cheslin Kolbe ⚡#Springboks #ForeverGreenForeverGold #RSAvNZL pic.twitter.com/fiyTgtymBr — Springboks (@Springboks) September 7, 2024 10 Handre Pollard 5/10

NEW attacking dimension does not suit him, although he tried to take the ball to the line and he put in some strong tackles and also made a good line break. 9 Grant Williams 7/10 HIS pin-point high balls in the second half put the All Blacks under big pressure as South Africa took control after the break.

8 Jasper Wiese 4/10 GOT yellow carded for a cynical foul and not as strong in the carries to get South Africa over the gain-line. A frantic start to the game and Jasper Wiese is sin-binned in the 15th minute with the All Blacks on the attack 🟨#Springboks #ForeverGreenForeverGold #RSAvNZL pic.twitter.com/XefZgsXXZt — Springboks (@Springboks) September 7, 2024 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit 6/10

ONE of his quieter matches but still made an impact with his 13 tackles and stole an important lineout ball at the death. 6 Siya Kolisi 8.5/10 SCORED the first try to give the Boks the lead and held his side together under immense All Black pressure in the first half.

👏#Springboks #ForeverGreenForeverGold #RSAvNZL pic.twitter.com/x4XigCq0ZY — Springboks (@Springboks) September 7, 2024 5 Ruan Nortje 7/10 HIS best Test match so far with 20 tackles and also disrupted the All Black lineout. 4 Eben Etzebeth 7/10

UNLUCKY not be awarded a try, but his lineout work and defence (20 tackles) was on point. 3 Frans Malherbe 5/10 GAVE the Boks early momentum with a powerful scrum, but was less effective as a ball carrier.

2 Bongi Mbonambi 4/10 HORROR show with his lineout throws as some even got picked off and one he threw straight over his jumpers. Bok set-piece improved after Malcolm Marx (8/10) replaced him. 1 Ox Nche 5/10