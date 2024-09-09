15 Willie le Roux 5/10
MADE swak options on attack, sin-binned for trying to intercept a ball, but was solid under the high balls.
14 Canan Moodie 4/10
RUSTY in his first Test back and struggled to make an impact.
13 Jesse Kriel 5/10
MADE a crucial handing error on attack but defensively solid.
12 Damian de Allende 8/10
SET the tone with his physicality on attack and defence – especially in the second half.
11 Cheslin Kolbe 7/10
BUSY around the park and kept the All Blacks in check with his jinking runs.
A great run by Cheslin Kolbe ⚡#Springboks #ForeverGreenForeverGold #RSAvNZL pic.twitter.com/fiyTgtymBr— Springboks (@Springboks) September 7, 2024
10 Handre Pollard 5/10
NEW attacking dimension does not suit him, although he tried to take the ball to the line and he put in some strong tackles and also made a good line break.
9 Grant Williams 7/10
HIS pin-point high balls in the second half put the All Blacks under big pressure as South Africa took control after the break.
8 Jasper Wiese 4/10
GOT yellow carded for a cynical foul and not as strong in the carries to get South Africa over the gain-line.
A frantic start to the game and Jasper Wiese is sin-binned in the 15th minute with the All Blacks on the attack 🟨#Springboks #ForeverGreenForeverGold #RSAvNZL pic.twitter.com/XefZgsXXZt— Springboks (@Springboks) September 7, 2024
7 Pieter-Steph du Toit 6/10
ONE of his quieter matches but still made an impact with his 13 tackles and stole an important lineout ball at the death.
6 Siya Kolisi 8.5/10
SCORED the first try to give the Boks the lead and held his side together under immense All Black pressure in the first half.
👏#Springboks #ForeverGreenForeverGold #RSAvNZL pic.twitter.com/x4XigCq0ZY— Springboks (@Springboks) September 7, 2024
5 Ruan Nortje 7/10
HIS best Test match so far with 20 tackles and also disrupted the All Black lineout.
4 Eben Etzebeth 7/10
UNLUCKY not be awarded a try, but his lineout work and defence (20 tackles) was on point.
3 Frans Malherbe 5/10
GAVE the Boks early momentum with a powerful scrum, but was less effective as a ball carrier.
2 Bongi Mbonambi 4/10
HORROR show with his lineout throws as some even got picked off and one he threw straight over his jumpers. Bok set-piece improved after Malcolm Marx (8/10) replaced him.
1 Ox Nche 5/10
SCRUMMED well and made some meaningful carries.