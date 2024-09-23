Jordan Hendrikse notified the Springbok selectors of his big-match temperament after slotting a 59-metre penalty on the final whistle to help the Sharks win their first Currie Cup title since 2018.
The Durbanites klapped the Lions 16-14 in Saturday’s final at Ellis Park in a tense rain-drenched game that saw the first points only scored after 52 minutes when Sharks wing Ethan Hooker rain in a superb try down the left touchline.
The Lions replied almost immediately through scrumhalf Nico Steyn from a quick tap, before two Sharks penalties made it 13-7 for the hosts.
Sibabalo Qoma then barged over in the 75th minute to give the Lions a 14-13 lead, which they should have held on to.
With regular time a thing of the past and the Lions setting up a lineout, they should have kept the ball and kicked it out.
Instead, the Sharks forced a turnover from their maul and won a penalty. Fullback Hendrikse stepped up and calmly kicked the Sharks to a second title of 2024, after also winning the European Challenge Cup.
Lions – Tries: Nico Steyn and Sibabalo Qoma; Conversions: Sanele Nohamba (2).
Sharks – Try: Ethan Hooker; Conversion: Siya Masuku; Penalties: Masuku and Jordan Hendrikse (2).