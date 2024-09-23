Jordan Hendrikse notified the Springbok selectors of his big-match temperament after slotting a 59-metre penalty on the final whistle to help the Sharks win their first Currie Cup title since 2018. The Durbanites klapped the Lions 16-14 in Saturday’s final at Ellis Park in a tense rain-drenched game that saw the first points only scored after 52 minutes when Sharks wing Ethan Hooker rain in a superb try down the left touchline.

The Lions replied almost immediately through scrumhalf Nico Steyn from a quick tap, before two Sharks penalties made it 13-7 for the hosts. Sibabalo Qoma then barged over in the 75th minute to give the Lions a 14-13 lead, which they should have held on to. With regular time a thing of the past and the Lions setting up a lineout, they should have kept the ball and kicked it out.