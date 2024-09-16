The Durbanites qualified for the final based on scoring more tries (six to the Bulls’ four) after they could not be separated on the scoreboard (33-33) after 80 minutes.

Sharks prop Trevor Nyakane’s try in the second half of extra time in a thrilling 40-40 Currie Cup semifinal draw against the Bulls helped his team book their spot in this coming weekend’s final against the Lions.

With two minutes in extra time left, the Bulls thought they had the game in the bag after winger Stravino Jacobs scored in the first half of extra time for a 40-33 lead.

Up stepped the 35-year-old Springbok Nyakane – nogal in the unfamiliar position of centre – to sell a dummy to Jacobs and jink inside to score before flyhalf Lionel Cronje converted for the draw.

The Bulls had one last chance to win the game, but former Shark Boeta Chamberlain’s penalty shot was short of the mark and will have the Pretoria team rueing other missed chances after the Sharks’ ill-discipline saw them reduced to 12 players late on in the second half.