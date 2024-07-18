Six months ago, the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris was the last thing on Siviwe ‘Shakes’ Soyizwapi’s mind as he was still recovering from a knee injury and the Springbok Sevens were tumbling out of the automatic qualification spots on the SVNS Series log. He recalls: “I felt at that time that my body was failing me.

“The recovery was not going according to plan and the injury was not responding the way I was hoping it would. I did not see myself playing for the Blitzboks again in 2024.” Also, after being the Blitzboks’ regular captain for a couple of seasons, Soyizwapi’s absence meant that he could not stop the slump the team experienced. The experience of 50 plus tournaments in the world series could not be shared. As the Springbok Sevens team departed for France for their third consecutive Olympic Games, the silver lining broke through the dark clouds of six months ago. Soyizwapi is Paris-bound.

Blitzboks Paris bound with clear objectives...

More here: https://t.co/OSGzZs2XEi#PoweredByUnity@OfficialTeamRSA pic.twitter.com/9P0mfcvKCJ — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) July 17, 2024 He says: “A lot has changed and all for the good. “We are going to France knowing that we back ourselves to get a result. “We worked incredibly hard to put ourselves back into the race for a medal. For me personally, the knowledge that my body is back to full strength and that my teammates are fit and ready make this an exciting trip. We know what we know, to use a well-known phrase.”