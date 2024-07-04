Former Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber is “helping” Ireland plan the hosts’ downfall at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, according to Ireland assistant coach Paul O’Connell. Nienaber left his job in South Africa after guiding the Springboks to World Cup glory last year and took up a job as head coach at Irish giants Leinster this season.

And with 18 Leinster players in the Ireland squad, Nienaber has coached a number of the players who will line up in the first-of-two Tests between the two nations at Loftus. It’s here where O’Connell says the Springbok coach was “very forthcoming” with his insider information on South African rugby. 🗣️ "He is one of the most loyal people I know!"



Jacques Nienaber knows a thing or two about Jerry Flannery and what he'll bring to the Springboks. pic.twitter.com/Q80B1l1wVh — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) July 2, 2024 O’Connell explains: “He’s been very forthcoming with the information around what they [the Springboks] did [at the World Cup] and how they did it. He’s all in with them [Leinster] which is brilliant.

“Our boys [the Leinster players in the Ireland squad] shared a little bit of that with us. Some of it is helpful to us, some of it can be a bit of a distraction because we’ve got to focus on what is important to us. “I remember back in the day you used to spend a lot of time on opposition teams. And it can be a distraction because you’ve got to get right what you’re doing right and we struck that balance well in recent years and it’s important we continue with that.” Ireland beat South Africa 13-8 in their World Cup group clash last year, but have never won a series in South Africa.