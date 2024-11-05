While many South Africans are usually reserved for a rustige dag with the family, South Africa’s Springboks are preparing for a besige day at the office in Edinburgh this week. Their assignment is at Murrayfield at 6.10pm, where they’ll face hosts Scotland in the first match on their year-end tour to the UK.

And while it’s an unfamiliar playing day, Springbok prop Wilco Louw says they know what to expect from their hosts. A FAMILIAR FACE: Huw Jones SA touched down in Edinburgh on Sunday after spending a week in Jersey. They also watched Scotland run riot against Fiji, beating the islanders 57-17, with Louw saying: “The last week was tough, but good, and we’re in a good space.

“Everyone knows what our objectives are, which is important because it’s going to be a tough game against Scotland. “They kept the team busy in the Rugby World Cup pool match last year, so we know it’s going to be challenging, but we’re looking forward to it.” South Africa won the pool match 18-3 against Huw Jones and his Scottish pals.