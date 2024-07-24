Blitzbok’s spoedvraat Rosko Specman says they have a score to settle with Ireland in today’s 5.30pm opening game of the Paris Olympic Games Rugby Sevens tournament at Stade France. South Africa also take on old rivals New Zealand tonight at 9.30pm and wins against both teams will go a long way in helping coach Philip Snyman’s team reach the quarterfinals for a third successive time at an Olympic Games.

They did so in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro with then-captain Kyle Brown’s team bagging a bronze medal. In 2020’s Covid-19 restricted tourney in Tokio they also reached the quarters, but former captain Siviwe Soyizwapi’s manskap lost to Argentina. But after becoming the last team to qualify for Paris 2024 through last month’s Repechage Tournament win in Monaco, captain Selvyn Davids and his manne are rank outsiders to reach the playoffs.