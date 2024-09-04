Towering lock JD Schickerling is in line to make a milestone return for Western Province in Friday’s Currie Cup match against Griquas in Kimberley. Schickerling left Province and the Stormers in 2021 to play for the Kubota Spears club in Japan.

At the time of his departure, the 2,03m tall second-rower was on 49 Western Province caps, while repping the Stormers 40 times in Super Rugby. But after re-signing as a Streeptrui and Stormer earlier this year, Schickerling (29) could go 50-up. Province attack coach Dawie Snyman says of the lock’s availability: “Yes, he is available. He has been training well, he is looking good and he has fitted [back] in nicely with the squad.