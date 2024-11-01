New Zealand’s previous game against England at Twickenham in 2022 left the visitors with egg on their faces after blowing a 25-6 lead with 10 minutes left to play, as England scored three tries when Beauden Barrett was yellow carded to secure a 25-25 draw.

All Blacks vice captain Ardie Savea says they can’t afford to choke against England in tomorrow’s 5.10pm Test at Twickenham.

Twickenham is also the site where the All Blacks got their grootste pak from biggest rivals South Africa, as the Springboks choked New Zealand 35-7 in a World Cup warmup last year.

Savea played in both games and says of how the All Blacks can’t bid vir pouse when England run hot: “Just be ready. You know, there will be times when England get up and have momentum and your gonna feel like you are starting to isolate…

“So, we are gonna expect that and hopefully, when it does come we can uhm, BREATHE and try and nail the next moment.”