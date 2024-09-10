After New Zealand got klapped a fourth straight time by South Africa in this past weekend’s 18-12 Rugby Championship loss in Cape Town, Savea apologised for being at a loss for words when asked by the Daily Voice if he and his teammates understand each other lekker on the field.

Ardie Savea wishes he and his All Blacks brasse kan ook weet wat die Springboks weet when it comes to closing off games from winning positions.

Savea says: “Not too sure at the moment. Can’t really give you an answer – all I know is just that I am extremely gutted and I don’t have a reason at the moment.”

Of why the Springboks are now their boss on the field, he adds: “I think they just understand how they wanna play. They’ve got great players in their squad. It’s a testament to the players in the team and how they operate.

“We need to take a good look at ourselves and try and rectify it because it has been two weeks now that we have not managed to finish off games.”