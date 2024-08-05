The South African Rugby Union will not foot the bill for Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s rumoured return to the Sharks from French club Racing 92. In an unexpected turn of events over the weekend it had been announced that Kolisi and his French club Racing had met and decided to part ways on an amicable basis after the Bok captain had played just one season in France.

The 33-year-old Kolisi joined Racing after last year’s World Cup. And according to RugbyPass, the French club paid something like R17 million to the Sharks to have the Bok released from his contract with the Durban outfit. But now the tables have been turned and should Durban be Kolisi’s destination, it will be the Sharks that will have to krap diep in hul sak to pay out Racing and not SA Rugby. In a strongly-worded statement over the weekend, SA Rugby wrote: “Speculation that SA Rugby is involved in the ‘buy-out’ of the club contract of Siya Kolisi is without any basis. [We] are not, in any way, involved in any conversations relating to such an outcome should they, in fact, be taking place.”

But should the Sharks find the kroon to re-sign Kolisi, SA Rugby would most likely retain the flanker as a player of national interest (Poni) and pay a portion of the Bok captain’s salary. SA Rugby explains: “When national players return to play in South Africa, they may be added to the category of players of national interest at the discretion of SA Rugby...” Racing club owner Jacky Lorenzetti criticised Kolisi’s form in June, after Racing’s 31-17 defeat to Bordeaux, telling French publication Midi Olympique: “Kolisi had a remarkable start to the season, where he was a unifier off the field.