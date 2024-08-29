That’s the meesterplan of Stormers director of rugby John Dobson and his CEO Johan le Roux.

There’s only one way to fix the dying Currie Cup and that is to to align Sanzaar’s Rugby Championship window with the Six Nations.

Le Roux explains: “Everyone knows the seasons have to align at the very top – where the Test Championship takes place in the Six Nations window.

“The whole URC and EPCR seasons will start to make sense and a clear window for the Currie Cup will emerge.”

Dobson doubles up on the idea that the Rugby Championship should also be played in February, adding: “It is not sustainable with a 12-month programme with that Test window, because there are a few [Stormers players] we had to call back early because we were running out of cattle [in terms of our Currie Cup squad].”