23 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu 7/10 He made a nervy start after replacing a concussed Willie le Roux two minutes into the Test. But then played a blinder of a second half as his counter-attacks sparked a Bok fightback.

14 Cheslin Kolbe 6/10 Busy and determined as usual on defence and attack but his first-half handling error with just one defender to beat probably cost the Boks a game-changing try. 13 Jesse Kriel 5.5/10

Solid on defence with nine tackles but unlike in the first Test did not shine on the attack and beat only on defender from his eight ball carries. 12 Damian de Allende 5.5/10 Damian de Allende. Picture: Springboks/X Also solid with his defence (eight tackles) but like his midfield partner made no impact on attack with just one offload and one defender beaten.

11 Kurt-Lee Arendse 5.5/10 Had a quiet test in terms of opportunities to run out wide due to a limited Bok attack but was safe under the high ball. 10 Handre Pollard 6/10

His 100 percent goal-kicking (8 penalties) might have kept SA in the game but played to deep and hamstrung his fellow backs on attack. 9 Faf de Klerk 4/10 Probably one of the blonde-haired nine’s worst Tests as he got replaced unceremoniously at the start of the second half for kicking the ball away with the balls hot on the attack.

8 Kwagga Smith 6.5/10 Kwagga Smith. Picture: Springboks/X Boks’ busiest ball-carrying forward on the night and made 113 metres while beating two defenders. 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit 7/10

Once again, the Boks’ top defender with 23 hits to stifle Ireland’s attack during a first half where SA did not see much of the ball. 6 Siya Kolisi 5/10 Did not make the same bulldozing impact like at Loftus but bring sy kant with 13 tackles.

20 RG Snyman 5/10 RG Snyman. Picture: Springboks/X Came on early as blood replacement for Eben Etzebeth before subbing in for injured Franco Mostert and made his presence felt at line-out time but could not make a bigger impact as ball carrier. 4 Eben Etzebeth 5/10

Did well to disrupt the Irish line-outs and made 10 tackles, but was also quiet on the attack. 3 Frans Malherbe 5/10 Kept the Irish scrum under pressure and made 12 tackles.

2 Bongi Mbonambi 4/10 Probably time for him to start playing from the bench as he was a bit of a passenger in his 45 minutes on the field. 1 Ox Nche 7.5/10