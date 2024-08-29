Cane got famously sent off by retired referee Wayne Barnes for a high tackle on Springbok centre Jesse Kriel in the first half of their 12-11 World Cup final defeat to South Africa in France last year.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane is not out for revenge against the Springboks at Ellis Park on Saturday.

At the time, the loose-forward described his disappointment as follows: “You just can’t grasp the shock you are under – sitting in that chair – just the overwhelming feeling that I’ve let my teammates down when they needed me the most.”

But in an interview earlier this week, Cane says if he gets a chance to play against the Boks in the Rugby Championship, it won’t be to conquer personal demons.

He explains: “To be honest, not really. It’s always been a team that I have loved playing [against]. They have always prided themselves on being physical. If I get the chance [to play] I’ll just be looking forward to it, but there will be nothing personal about it.”