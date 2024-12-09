The South African Rugby Union (SARU) resolved on Friday to reject a proposal to accept a potential private equity investment in the sport’s commercial rights. The proposal failed to reach the 75 percent majority required for such a transaction to be approved. Seven of the 13 member unions with voting rights opposed the proposal.

However, the Ackerley Sports Group – which was identified by the members as the preferred bidder in December 2023 – has an exclusivity period until the end of 2024 to make a revised offer, should it wish. SA Rugby president Mark Alexander explains: “The input and perspectives shared by our members have been invaluable, and we respect those perspectives. “Our goal remains to secure a sustainable and prosperous future for South African Rugby, ensuring that we continue to grow and succeed on both the national and international stages.