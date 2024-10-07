Bulls coach Jake White believes Canan Moodie’s permanent future is at outside centre after helping the Pretoria-based team klap Ulster 47-21 in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship game at Loftus Versfeld. White’s Springbok-bolstered team, with the likes of Moodie, Willie le Roux, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Elrigh Louw and Ruan Nortje among others all starting, ran in seven tries.

Moodie scored one of those tries but what impressed White the most was the 21-year-old’s defence. The Bulls boss told Rugby365: “In the long term, I think [focusing on 13] that’s what he’ll do. “Defensively today, every time they [Ulster] went towards him, I didn’t panic.

“He’s a very good defender... one of the best tacklers I’ve coached.” Meanwhile, the Lions mauled Edinburgh 55-21 at Ellis Park as Springbok wing Edwill van der Merwe celebrated his return to playing with two first-half tries. The game was over as a contest after 40 minutes as coach Cash van Rooyen’s katte scored 48 points without conceding.

Sharks boss John Plumtree, however, had to hold his breath as his team scored in beseringstyd to beat Dragons 33-30 at Rodney Parade. WEEKEND’S URC RESULTS: Scarlets 23 Connacht 24, Cardiff 36 Warriors 52, Benetton 5 Leinster 35, Munster 23 Ospreys 0, Bulls 47 Ulster 21, Dragons 30 Sharks 33, Lions 55 Edinburgh 21, Zebre 5 Stormers 36