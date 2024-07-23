South Africa’s Blitzboks got the chance to stretch their legs with a warm-up game against Uruguay ahead of tomorrow’s two big Pool A matches of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. Coach Philip Snyman’s Springbok Sevens team take on Ireland and New Zealand on day one of the Paris Games’ men’s tournament.

And former Blitzbok Fabian Juries hopes the hit-out against Uruguay was used by Snyman’s manskap to further improve on their defence from last month’s Repechage Tournament, which the South Africans won to book their place at this year’s Paris Games. A Beautiful afternoon with the Captains of all the Sevens Teams.#TeamSA#ForMyCountry#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/8O6i2gwhRW — Team South Africa (@OfficialTeamRSA) July 22, 2024 Captain Selvyn Davids’ Blitzboks conceded only three tries in Monaco as they became the final team to qualify for the Olympics. But, besides facing SVNS Series regulars Great Britain in the final in Monaco, the level of opposition was not on the level of what they’ll face tomorrow.