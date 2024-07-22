South Africa’s Springboks proved their gevaarlike depth as four debutants scored tries in Saturday’s 64-21 win over Portugal in Bloemfontein. Captain Salmaan Moerat’s team ran in 10 tries to Portugal’s three, as rookies Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Phepsi Buthelezi, Quan Horn and Andre-Hugo Venter all scored.

But coach Rassie Erasmus was not happy with the ill-discipline shown against Portugal by his much-changed side after experienced centre Andre Esterhuizen was sent off in the second minute for a dangerous tackle that KO’d his opposite number Jose Santos. Springboks are down to 14 men as Andre Esterhuizen's yellow card is upgraded to a red card, after this tackle 👇



📺 Stream #RSAvPOR live: https://t.co/0P0NNhnwKw pic.twitter.com/oqX9ZO6c2k — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) July 20, 2024 Winger Kurt-Lee Arendse also got yellow- carded for a crocodile roll while debutant Horn spent 10 minutes on the sideline for repeated offside infringements. And South Africa certainly did not make the finest of starts to the Test as Portugal’s attacking game stretched their defence early on, with the visitors taking a 7-0 lead after 10 minutes thanks to Jose Paiva dos Santos’ converted try.

The Boks would, however, hit straight back with Wessels the first Bok rookie to score in the 12th minute before hitting the lead when fellow debutant Buthelezi scored on 17 minutes. The world champions started to pull away with Arendse, Stormers flank Ben-Jason Dixon and centre Lukhanyo Am all dotting down to give SA 29-7 half-time lead. Match report: The #Springboks scored 10 tries in a big win over a brave Portugal on a festive night in Bloemfontein - more here: https://t.co/gMGK8Qvl3e 📝#ForeverGreenForeverGold #RSAvPOR pic.twitter.com/vS5o7DCvmY — Springboks (@Springboks) July 20, 2024 Elation after a good week with the #Springboks for Mapimpi, Venter and Dixon - more here: https://t.co/7ll2p9IFeY 💚💛#ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/9uNq7dgFDy — Springboks (@Springboks) July 21, 2024 Erasmus then started making the changes four minutes after the break with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu replacing his Stormers pal Libbok and scrumhalf Morne van den Berg debuting after replacing Cobus Reinach.