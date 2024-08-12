Stormers ace Feinberg- Mngomezulu, or SFM to his fans, scored eight points (four conversions) with the boot, while setting up Pieter-Steph du Toit to score South Africa’s second try at Lang Park, and also made a thrilling counter- attacking linebreak.

SFM did, however, fluff his lines with an early penalty attempt and a kick to set up an attacking lineout from a penalty near the end of the game.

But of the No.10 and new No.8 Elrigh Louw’s first starts for the Boks, Erasmus says: “[We wanted them to experience] starting for the first time against a tier-one [rugby] nation with a lot of history and at a venue where we normally struggle…

“It certainly was not perfect, but [from the both of them] there was no lack of effort which is probably the most delighted one can be about.”