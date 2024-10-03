The Stormers will have to starve last season’s United Rugby Championship (URC) wooden spooners Zebre Parma from having the ball as they are now a gevaarlike attacking team according to forwards coach Rito Hlungwani.
This, especially after new coach Massimo Brunello’s Zebre scored six tries in last week’s 42-33 win against 2022/23 URC champions Munster as a warning to the Stormers ahead of Saturday clash at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.
After analysing how Zebre klapped Munster, Hlungwani says of the Italian team’s multiple threats: “Zebre are a very sort of dangerous team, you know.
“The big difference that we see compared to last year is that they keep the ball more. Multi-phase without making a mistake to challenge your defence for long periods of time.
“Italian sides are [also] very physical, they have a very good tackle technique and [usually] they challenge us physically so we know what to expect in terms of that.
“We’ll have to keep our discipline defensively and handle their physicality.”