This, especially after new coach Massimo Brunello’s Zebre scored six tries in last week’s 42-33 win against 2022/23 URC champions Munster as a warning to the Stormers ahead of Saturday clash at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.

The Stormers will have to starve last season’s United Rugby Championship (URC) wooden spooners Zebre Parma from having the ball as they are now a gevaarlike attacking team according to forwards coach Rito Hlungwani.

A THREAT: Rito Hlungwani

After analysing how Zebre klapped Munster, Hlungwani says of the Italian team’s multiple threats: “Zebre are a very sort of dangerous team, you know.

“The big difference that we see compared to last year is that they keep the ball more. Multi-phase without making a mistake to challenge your defence for long periods of time.

“Italian sides are [also] very physical, they have a very good tackle technique and [usually] they challenge us physically so we know what to expect in terms of that.