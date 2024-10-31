England prop Joe Marler has decided to maak die All Blacks se bors warm ahead of Saturday’s Test match at Twickenham after calling for New Zealand’s haka to be canned.

He then added: “It’s only any good when teams actually front it with some sort of reply. Like the [rugby] league boys did [when Samoa played against England] last week.”

The 34-year-old front-rower will not be playing for the Roses this Saturday after he broke a foot during England’s tour of New Zealand in July and has been recovering ever since.

His latest comments about the All Blacks’ Haka would have opened an old wound of controversy after the England team were fined after the 2019 Rugby World Cup semifinal for crossing the halfway line as they formed a ‘V’ formation during the All Blacks’ performance of the haka.