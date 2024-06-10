Frustrated by some of the calls made by referee Chris Busby and in particular how Kyle Steyn’s stywe arm to fullback Warrick Gelant’s face in the air in the first half went unpunished in terms of a card give, Dobson says: “We were absolutely perplexed by that… perplexed, we are having some discussion [about that] out here, it was tough.

“It was disappointing and the Salmaan [Moerat] incident [later in the game when he got sin-binned for a dangerous entry at a ruck] was a justified yellow [card], having said that it did not cost us the game.

“I don’t want to sound like a sore loser but even Frans Malherbe said he never saw a [scrum] penalty like that begin awarded. And it was one that led to their [second] try and that was a big call that.”

The Stormers mentor, however, concedes they were tactically bested by the Warriors at a windy Scotstoun.