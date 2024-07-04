Senior All Blacks are enjoying the energy brought by new head honcho Scott Robertson, the surfing, breakdancing, maverick coach who faces his first Test in charge against England on Saturday (9am) in Dunedin.
The man nicknamed “Razor” has inherited a New Zealand side criticised for a lack of innovation under maligned predecessor Ian Foster.
But lock Patrick Tuipulotu says Robertson had energised the squad since they gathered in Wellington last week.
He explains: “First word that comes to mind is probably ‘energy’.
“I think that’s good for this team.
“He knows what he wants and certainly brings that to the forefront, especially in the meeting room.
“You don’t have many guys falling asleep when he’s presenting to us.”
New Zealand open their international season with the first of two Tests against England in Dunedin on Saturday, the All Blacks’ first outing since narrowly losing the World Cup final to South Africa in October.
